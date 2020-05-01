Australia have restricted the usage of saliva and body sweat to shine the ball, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. As per a framework released by the federal government regarding the return of sports, the use of saliva will be redundant once the training resumes. Earlier, the reports suggested that ICC is planning to legalize ball-tampering to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The players will be allowed to use artificial substances in order to shine the cricket ball under umpires' supervision. Implementing this rule could prevent the players from applying saliva or sweat on the ball amid coronavirus outburst.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) has released a set of guidelines in consultation with medical experts, sporting bodies and federal and state governments. The framework contains three stages - Level A, Level B and Level C. Presently, the restrictions on sports are at "Level A", which restricts all training apart from the individual one.

After a week, the restrictions could be moved to "Level B", which allows "Nets -- batters facing bowlers. Limit bowlers per net. Fielding sessions -- unrestricted. No warm up drills involving unnecessary person-person contact. No shining cricket ball with sweat/saliva during training." "Level C" will be followed later in the year. It states, "Full training and competition. No ball shining with sweat/saliva in training."

"The approach to training should focus on 'get in, train, get out', minimising unnecessary contact in change rooms, bathrooms and communal areas. Prior to resumption, sporting organisations should have agreed protocols in place for management of illness in athletes and other personnel," the guideline read.

