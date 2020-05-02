On Friday, Premier League clubs were told that 8-10 neutral venues will be necessary to complete the current season. The Premier League was hoping to resume the season on June 8, which would also require players to be be back in full training by May 18. However, no new decision has been taken on the matters as the authorities will follow government guidance.

'Project Restart' Crucial topics were discussed during the conference call

The authorities feel that 8-10 appropriate number of venues will be granted safety certificates (Sports Grounds Safety Authority) and police approval. The conference titled 'Project Restart' document was top of the agenda on Friday, which all 20 clubs attended. The topics discussed were around resumption of behind-closed-doors matches in neutral venues, players' return to full training and the activities inside the training ground.

Statement Premier League issues a statement

A Premier League statement read: "At a meeting of Premier League Shareholders today, clubs discussed possible steps towards planning to resume the 2019/20 season, when it is safe and appropriate to do so." "Furthermore, the Premier League's priority is the health and safety of players, coaches, managers, club staff, supporters and the wider community," it said.

2019-20 season 'Clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season'

"The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers." "The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the Government's support," the statement added.

Rules Rules and regulations to be followed by clubs and players

According to a report in BBC, players must arrive at training grounds in kit and wear masks at all times. Players must not shower or eat on the premises. Only essential medical treatment will be allowed, with all medical staff in full PPE. Clubs' training grounds will be optimized for social distancing and high hygiene levels. There will be a drive-through NHS testing facility.

Scenarios The latest scenarios surrounding football leagues in Europe