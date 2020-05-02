Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero will not rule out returning to Spain with just 14 months remaining in his contract. The former Atletico Madrid star is determined to win the Champions League with City, however, once his contract runs out, he could be on the move. City's all-time leading goal-scorer will turn 32 next month. Here's more.

Champions League Aguero focused on winning the Champions League with Man City

"It's difficult; I'm not thinking about what am I going to do. I know that every day my contract is closer to expiring. Probably there will be some offers but we'll see," Aguero told El Chiringuito. "For now I just want to try to win the Champions League with City. That would be an incredible achievement for me and the club," he said.

Views Current landscape makes things more difficult: Aguero on COVID-19 situation

The coronavirus pandemic has suspended all sporting activities including football and there is a wave of uncertainty looming around upon resumption. "But I haven't really thought about what I will do after 2021. Also the current landscape makes things more difficult. If next season starts later, it will probably end later - maybe in August, something like that," he said.

Contract situation Aguero opens up on players' contracts running out

With several players' contracts set to get expired in June, Aguero said he is awaiting to see how the situation pans out. "And a lot of players have their contracts expiring in June - we'll have to see how everything is sorted out. If contracts are prolonged I don't know, we'll see how it goes."

Quote I don't rule out going back to Spain, says Aguero

"I don't rule out going back to Spain, or going to any country. I don't know what I will do. Today I feel good and comfortable in Manchester. I want to do everything in the club in the best terms, then we'll see," Aguero concluded.

Legend Talisman Aguero has been a legend for City

Aguero is set to turn 32 in June this year and it remains to be seen how long he manages to keep up with the intensity. His contribution for City has been immense. Aguero has scored 254 goals in 368 matches for the club since 2011-12. His consistency needs to be lauded. Aguero has won 13 trophies at City to be highly successful.

