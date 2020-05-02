Football GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo has been a revelation for over a decade. Like fellow legend Lionel Messi, Ronaldo has bossed the game consistently. The Portuguese has mastered the art of terrific records and goals. The versatile forward, who has won the prestigious Ballon d'Or five times, has been part of a highly successful career at club level. Here we look at his unbreakable records.

50-plus goals 50-plus goals for a club in six successive seasons

Ronaldo enjoyed the most success at Real Madrid over a period of nine years. The former Manchester United ace scored 50-plus goals for the Real for six successive seasons between 2010-11 to 2015-16. His tally reads 53, 60, 55, 51, 61 and 51 during this phase. Meanwhile, Messi has achieved 50-plus goals for Barca on three consecutive occasions between 2010-11 to 2012-13.

Champions League Ronaldo boasts of the most UEFA Champions League goals

Ronaldo has found a lot of success in the UEFA Champions League. His plethora of records in the competition stands out. A winner of five Champions League titles, Ronaldo boasts of the highest goals in the competition. CR7 has amassed a record 128 goals and is followed by Messi (114). Ronaldo, who became the first centurion in the UCL, will see this record stay.

Goal-scoring records Ronaldo holds these unbreakable goal-scoring records for Real

Ronaldo's stint at Real will be cherished forever. The Portuguese is the highest goal-scorer for the club (450). Notably, Ronaldo is the only Los Blancos player to have scored 300-plus La Liga goals (311). He also holds the record for most Champions League goals (105). His 61-goal tally across competitions in 2014-15 is another club record, besides most league goals in a campaign (48).

