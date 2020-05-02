The Caribbean batting maestro Brain Lara turned 51 on Saturday. West Indies' leading run-scorer in Test cricket, Lara is one of the greatest left-handed batsmen in world cricket. That endearing back lift and classic sweep seem afresh even after 13 years of his retirement. Lara played several ground-breaking innings in the longest format throughout his career. Let us analyze his top five Test innings.

153* vs AUS, 1999 An astounding knock in the fourth innings

Lara's unbeaten 153 against Australia in the Bridgetown Test is deemed the best knock of his career. Batting first, Australia racked up a mammoth 490. Although the hosts were bundled out for 329, they restricted Australia to 146 in the second innings. Chasing 308, West Indies were reduced to 105/5 before Lara took over. He brought them home with one wicket to spare.

277 vs AUS, 1993 A maiden Test ton for Lara

Lara always had a knack of scoring daddy hundreds and his first ever Test ton (at SCG) was a testimony. Australia posted 503/9 before declaring in the first innings. With the West Indian openers falling cheaply, Lara along with Sir Richie Richardson moved the scoreboard from 31/2 to 324/3. He went on to score his maiden double hundred, projecting a variety of strokes.

115 vs SA, 2004 A patient knock on Cape Town's sturdy track

The West Indian legend defied all odds against a formidable Proteas bowling attack in the Cape Town Test. In reply of South Africa's 532 in the first innings, the visitors were expected to be bowled out soon. However, hundreds from Chris Gayle and skipper Brian Lara propelled them to 427. The match ended in a draw, but Lara's masterclass left a mark.

375 vs ENG, 1994 When Lara scripted history at St John's

In 1994, Lara entered the record books as he notched the then-highest individual score in Test cricket. He broke the long-standing record of Sir Garfield Sobers, who smashed an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958. Lara piled up 375 against England at the historic St John's Ground. The record stood for ten years until Matthew Hayden surpassed his tally (380 vs Zimbabwe).

400* vs ENG, 2004 A quadruple century in Test cricket