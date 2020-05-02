Last updated on May 02 2020, 04:24 pm
Written by Parth Dhall
Kings XI Punjab are one of the few franchises yet to clinch an Indian Premier League (IPL) title.
The Punjab-based franchise qualified for the semi-finals in the inaugural edition.
They managed to seal the all-important berth of final in 2014, but eventually lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Notwithstanding, KXIP have never been short of talent.
We analyze Kings XI Punjab's all-time XI.
Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha opens the batting along with the franchise's all-time record run-scorer Shaun Marsh.
While Saha's unbeaten century against KKR in the 2014 final is still unmatched, Marsh was a revelation during his time with the side.
Mandeep Singh comes it at number three, followed by skipper George Bailey at number four.
The dangerous Glenn Maxwell and David Miller follow suit.
A variety of all-rounders bolster Punjab's line-up.
Besides hammering the bowlers, Maxwell also offers his valuable bowling spells with his off-break.
However, Axar Patel stands out as the premier all-rounder, having scored 740 runs and scalped 69 wickets for KXIP.
Yet another fast bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan brings in the required experience.
His late cameos are equally effective.
Indian bowler Mohammed Shami became the linchpin of KXIP's pace bowling in the 2019 edition.
He snapped up 19 wickets from 14 games at 24.68.
The 29-year-old spearheads the attack with Mohit Sharma complementing him from the other end.
Meanwhile, the spin bowling is led by Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Axar Patel and Glenn Maxwell join him in the line-up.
Kings XI Punjab's all-time XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shaun Marsh, Mandeep Singh, George Bailey (C), Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Axar Patel, Irfan Pathan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami.
