Kings XI Punjab are one of the few franchises yet to clinch an Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The Punjab-based franchise qualified for the semi-finals in the inaugural edition.

They managed to seal the all-important berth of final in 2014, but eventually lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Notwithstanding, KXIP have never been short of talent.

We analyze Kings XI Punjab's all-time XI.