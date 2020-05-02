All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, speculations regarding top players in the transfer market have continued. Chelsea secured the services of Hakim Ziyech, agreeing a £37m transfer in February. The club is interested in several other faces to bolster the squad. On the same note, we evaluate the players who are linked with a move to Chelsea.

Max Bird Max Bird set to be Chelsea's second summer signing

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Derby mid-fielder Max Bird. According to a report in Todofichajes, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has swooped to pluck Bird from his old club. Lampard has reportedly put forward the recommendation for Bird and a deal close to £5m is being eyed. The 19-year-old mid-fielder is contracted with Derby until 2022.

Timo Werner Timo Werner: Liverpool's loss could be Chelsea's gain

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner is believed to be wanting to join Liverpool and play under manager Jurgen Klopp. According to a report in Sky Sports, Werner is ready to sign for Liverpool if they pay his £52m release clause before it expires on June 15. However, Liverpool aren't keen to do that and Express suggests Chelsea are monitoring the situation and could steal Werner.

Dries Mertens Dries Mertens could replace Olivier Giroud

Napoli's Dries Mertens sees his contract come to an end this summer and the 33-year-old veteran is hoping to secure a deal with a top club. Several clubs have been linked with a move for Mertens and Chelsea are one of them. With Olivier Giroud likely to be shipped out, Lampard needs a support for Tammy Abraham. In Mertens, Chelsea could get solid experience.

Philippe Coutinho Chelsea lead the race for Coutinho