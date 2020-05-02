Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has devised a unique way to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The 26-year-old announced on social media that she is open to charity bids from fans to take her out on a dinner date. Currently ranked 332nd in the world, Bouchard has joined the 'All In Challenge' to feed the hungry in USA. Here's more.

Tough times It's important to come together during these tough times: Bouchard

The auction kicked off with a starting bid of $2,500 and has already risen to $21,000. Since the time of the announcement, the auction has already received 19 bids and there are 13 days more to go. "I think it's so important to come together during these tough times," Bouchard said in her video posted on Instagram.

Information Coronavirus has stalled life across the globe

The coronavirus pandemic has halted life across the globe. All sporting activities have been postponed or canceled. The deadly virus has claimed 240,336 lives so far and USA has been the worst impacted. The nation has recorded over 65,000 deaths already.

Winning bidder What's in store for the winning bidder?

According to the All In Challenge's website, the winning bidder can attend any tournament — ranging from the US Open to Wimbledon — with a friend. The bidder can watch Bouchard from the players' box, and then have a post-match dinner with the tennis star. The winner will also receive paid flights for the trip, a racquet and sneakers signed by Bouchard herself.

Dating Bouchard is no stranger to going on dates with fans

Bouchard kept her promise to go on a date with John Goehrke, a 20-year-old student, after she lost their Super Bowl bet. She tweeted a picture of herself with her date saying, "Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John. On our way to the @BrooklynNets game." Asked if there would be a second date she replied, "For Sure."