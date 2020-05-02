Indian legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have extended support towards Indian Cricket Association in order to financially help nearly 30 needy players in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to president Ashok Malhotra, the duo along has pledged donations along with Gautam Gambhir, amid nationwide lockdown. It been learnt that a Gujarat-based corporate has also made contributions. Here is more.

Donations The donations will be accepted till May 15

Reportedly, the ICA will continue to accept donations until May 15. Following this deadline, the association will shortlist around six cricketers from each zone (north, east, west, south and central). Players who are unemployed will be considered. "Cricketers who don't have jobs, who don't get pension from the BCCI or their respective state associations will be offered help," Malhotra had said earlier.

Quote Ashok Malhotra revealed the details

"Big names like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Gautam Gambhir and Gundappa Viswanath have joined us and that is a major boost to our initiative. A corporate from Gujarat has also offered its support," Malhotra told PTI.

ICA ICA came to power in October 2019

The Indian Cricket Association has contributed Rs. 10 lakh to the initiative as of now. It comprises of around 1,750 who are registered with the association. Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin is believed to have pledged his financial support towards it, earlier this week. He helped the association raise Rs. 24 lakh. India's first ever players' association was founded last year.

BCCI BCCI had granted Rs. 2 crore to ICA