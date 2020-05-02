Last updated on May 02 2020, 06:06 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall ·
Indian legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have extended support towards Indian Cricket Association in order to financially help nearly 30 needy players in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
According to president Ashok Malhotra, the duo along has pledged donations along with Gautam Gambhir, amid nationwide lockdown.
It been learnt that a Gujarat-based corporate has also made contributions.
Here is more.
Reportedly, the ICA will continue to accept donations until May 15.
Following this deadline, the association will shortlist around six cricketers from each zone (north, east, west, south and central).
Players who are unemployed will be considered.
"Cricketers who don't have jobs, who don't get pension from the BCCI or their respective state associations will be offered help," Malhotra had said earlier.
"Big names like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Gautam Gambhir and Gundappa Viswanath have joined us and that is a major boost to our initiative. A corporate from Gujarat has also offered its support," Malhotra told PTI.
The Indian Cricket Association has contributed Rs. 10 lakh to the initiative as of now.
It comprises of around 1,750 who are registered with the association.
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin is believed to have pledged his financial support towards it, earlier this week.
He helped the association raise Rs. 24 lakh.
India's first ever players' association was founded last year.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) granted granted Rs. 2 crore to commence its operations, in February.
The association was formed as per recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel.
"There are some tax issues that need to work out and that is why ICA has been given Rs 2 crore. We will sanction more in future," an official told PTI.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.