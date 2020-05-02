Indian wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been a mainstay bowler in the Indian team, especially in the limited-overs format. During a recent conversation on YouTube show Spicy Pitch, Kuldeep reminisced how former Indian head coach Anil Kumble backed him ahead of his Test debut at Dharamsala. The latter informed Kuldeep that he is about to make his debut in Test cricket. Here is more.

Debut Kuldeep made his international debut in 2017

Kuldeep Yadav made his international debut in the fourth Test against Australia at Dharamsala (2017). With the four-match series levelled at 1-1, India had to win the final Test in order to clinch the series. Kuldeep replaced the injured Virat Kohli in Dharamsala Test. He was the pick of Indian bowlers in the first innings, having taken four wickets for 68 runs.

Quote The most important thing was to perform

"I get emotional when I remember my Test debut. The most important thing for me at the time was how to perform. Before the match, Anil sir came to me and said 'you will play tomorrow, you have to take 5 wickets'," Kuldeep said.

David Warner Kuldeep describes how he dismissed David Warner

Kuldeep scalped his first international wicket in the form of David Warner. The 25-year-old revealed how he planned to dismiss the Australian opener. "I planned I will give him 2-4 flighted deliveries, so that he comes forward. Then I will send a flipper," he said. He added, "Maybe, he will try to play on backfoot and get caught behind or bowled. That's what happened."

Test cap Laxman Sivaramakrishnan handed Kuldeep his Test cap