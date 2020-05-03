Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne could leave the club in the near future. The Belgian said his future doesn't depend on manager Pep Guardiola. Despite being happy at the club, KDB insisted that if City fail to overturn a two-year ban from European competitions, then he might be tempted to leave. Here's what the versatile footballer said.

KDB at City KDB sees a long-term future at the club

KDB sees a long-term future at the club even without Guardiola. Guardiola's contract at City expires in 2021. De Bruyne rejected claims his future will depend on Guardiola's situation at City. "Not particularly," he told Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws. "I think Pep has said that he'll stay until the end of next year, whatever happens. I think his contract is running out then."

Guardiola 'I'm not going to make a decision based on Guardiola'

De Bruyne said he isn't going to make a decision based on what happens to Pep. "We'll have to wait, but I'm not going to make a decision based on what he does of course. I have already worked under other managers and when Pep leaves, I have to continue working with someone else," he said.

Feelings I'm very happy at Manchester City, claims KDB

KDB insisted that despite enquiries from clubs, he is happy at City. "The last few years a lot of clubs have enquired, and have asked after my future plans, but I'm very happy at Manchester City. I play for one of the best teams in the world, I play in England, in my eyes from a competitive point of view it's the best league."

Ban UEFA banned City from Champions League for two seasons

Back in February, the UEFA banned English giants City from the Champions League for the next two seasons. The English club was found guilty of breaking Financial Fair Play regulations. City were fined £25m by UEFA. City responded to the ban with a statement and said they will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Decision De Bruyne is waiting for a final decision

De Bruyne, whose contract with City runs until June 2023, said, "The club has told us that they will appeal the decision, and they are 100% convinced that they are in the right." "I have confidence in them: if they are saying it's true, then I believe them. We'll wait and see what happens. Once there's a final decision I will look at it."

Quote If the two-year UCL ban stays, KDB could leave City