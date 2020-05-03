Last updated on May 03 2020, 11:40 am
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall ·
The players and support staff members of India's physically disabled cricket team received their dues from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Team India had trounced hosts England by 36 runs to win the T20 Physical Disabled Cricket Series in August 2019.
Earlier this year, Indian skipper Vikrant Keni was presented with cheque of Rs. 65 lakh.
Here is more.
According to an official of the All India Cricket Association for the physically challenged, the money was directly transferred to players' accounts by the BCCI on Saturday.
He added that the Indian team comprised of 17 players and six members of the support staff.
The amount was earlier approved by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, now scrapped.
England hosted the first ever T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series in 2019. India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh participated in the five-nation tournament. India defeated Pakistan in the semi-final clash before beating hosts England in the final by 36 runs.
BCCI had awarded the Indian team a cash prize of Rs. 65 lakh, in March 2020.
President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah presented the cheque to skipper Vikrant Keni, as per an official.
Senior officials of the All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged (AICAPC) and team member Gurudas Raut were also present.
Committee of Administrators (COA) had approved the amount.
Batting first, India racked up 180/7 after the allotted 20 overs.
Middle-order batsman R G Sante smashed a brisk 53 off 34 balls.
The visitors restricted England to 144 in the second innings to lift the title.
Opener KD Phanase scored 36 and later snapped up two wickets.
S Goyal too claimed two scalps with England losing wickets at regular intervals.
