The players and support staff members of India's physically disabled cricket team received their dues from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Team India had trounced hosts England by 36 runs to win the T20 Physical Disabled Cricket Series in August 2019. Earlier this year, Indian skipper Vikrant Keni was presented with cheque of Rs. 65 lakh. Here is more.

Amount BCCI transferred the amount to players' accounts

According to an official of the All India Cricket Association for the physically challenged, the money was directly transferred to players' accounts by the BCCI on Saturday. He added that the Indian team comprised of 17 players and six members of the support staff. The amount was earlier approved by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, now scrapped.

Information India won the inaugural T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series

England hosted the first ever T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series in 2019. India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh participated in the five-nation tournament. India defeated Pakistan in the semi-final clash before beating hosts England in the final by 36 runs.

BCCI Team India was presented with a cash prize in March

BCCI had awarded the Indian team a cash prize of Rs. 65 lakh, in March 2020. President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah presented the cheque to skipper Vikrant Keni, as per an official. Senior officials of the All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged (AICAPC) and team member Gurudas Raut were also present. Committee of Administrators (COA) had approved the amount.

