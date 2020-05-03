England batsman Jason Roy is hungry for Test cricket and isn't giving up hope of playing the longest format again. Roy, who has been a star for England in limited-overs cricket, has averaged only 18.70 in five Tests last summer before being dropped for the final Ashes Test. Here's what the England batsman had to say.

In five Tests, Roy has amassed 187 runs at an average of 18.70 with a best of 72. Roy had made his Test debut against Ireland last year. He had a terrible Ashes 2019 after getting scores of 10, 28, 0, 2 9, 8, 22 and 31. Roy was overlooked for the Test series against South Africa later in the year.

Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley impressed at large in the tour of South Africa and have emerged as potential long-term partners for Rory Burns atop in the Test team. It would be difficult for Roy to return as an opener in the Test side. Roy feels a possible return to the team would likely be in the middle order.

"I worked very hard to crack the nut in Test cricket and for it to get taken away that quickly was really heartbreaking," he said as per BBC Sport. "I'm going to be trying my hardest to get back into the side."

Roy acknowledged that England side is well covered in the opening department. "The boys have got opening covered pretty well now," said Roy. Roy is disappointed with his stint in Tests. "Scoring the weight of runs in white-ball cricket and then not being able to do that in Test cricket was upsetting for me, because I really felt like I could," he said.

