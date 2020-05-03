Last updated on May 03 2020, 01:04 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Australian batsman Usman Khawaja expressed his disappointment after he was excluded from the central contract list.
The southpaw believes he is still among the top six batsmen in the country.
In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Khawaja reiterated that he is raring to make his comeback.
The 33-year-old also shed light upon his ability to play spin.
Here is more.
"I feel like I'm one of the top six batsmen. My playing against spin has been right up there as some of the best in the county. Bar maybe Smith, who is an absolute genius. The most important thing is to score runs," Khawaja said.
After having a terrific 2018-19 season, Usman Khawaja's form dipped across formats.
He could muster only 122 from six Test innings at 20.33 in Ashes 2019.
Khawaja also faltered in the 2019 World Cup, having scored 316 runs from nine matches 35.11.
Since March 2019, Khawaja has aggregated 710 runs in 17 internationals at an average of 35.50, including five fifties.
Khawaja recently lost his central contract for the first time in five years.
His compatriot Marcus Stoinis was also excluded from the elite list of 20 players.
The likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Ashton Turner and Peter Siddle were also axed from the list.
Besides, top order batsman Marnus Labuschagne earned the coveted spot.
Men's central contracts 2020-21: Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Khawaja finished as the leading run-scorer when Australia toured India for a five-match ODI series in 2019. He amassed 383 runs at an astronomical average of 76.60. His valiant hundreds at Ranchi and Delhi helped Australia seal the series 3-2.
