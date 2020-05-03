Umar Akmal, who was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for three years over corruption charges recently, has been accused by former cricketer Zulqarnain Haider of constant threats. Haider blamed Umar for his disappearing act during an ODI series against South Africa in 2010, saying he was threatened by the latter for not conniving with him to lose a match. Here's more.

Accusation Zulqarnain was forced to leave his team hotel

According to a report in PTI, Zulqarnain claimed that he was forced to leave his team hotel in Dubai and fly out to London under mysterious circumstances. This was after he received threatening messages from his then team-mate Umar and a few others after he refused to under-perform in the third ODI of the same series.

Revelation 'I came under psychological pressure and fear'

Zulqarnain said he came under psychological pressure and fear post the approach. "I remember telling him (Umar) to just do his job and carry the drinks. But later he and some others directly threatened me and kept on badgering me so much that I came under psychological pressure and fear and flew to London without informing anyone," he said in an interview.

Zulqarnain Key details regarding former Pakistan cricketer Zulqarnain

Zulqarnain, who is 34 now, went on to play 1 Test, 4 ODIs and 3 T20Is for Pakistan. He had sought asylum in London after leaving the team hotel in Dubai without informing the management. He played his only Test against England in 2010. Sadly, his promising career ended following that episode in November 2010.

Quote Umar deserves a life ban, feels Zulqarnain

Zulqarnain said the three-year ban on Umar for not revealing spot-fixing approaches is too lenient. "He has been involved in shady dealings and not only does he deserve a life ban even his property and assets should be seized," Zulqarnain said.

Happenings Umar Akmal suffered from epilepsy fits: Najam Sethi