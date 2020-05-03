Last updated on May 03 2020, 02:52 pm
Written by Parth Dhall
Rajasthan Royals scripted history by winning the inaugural season of Indian Premier League, even after carrying the underdogs tag.
Shane Warne led from the front in RR's ground-breaking campaign.
However, the Royals are yet to win the coveted trophy ever since.
Although RR qualified for playoffs in 2013, 2015 and 2018, they didn't seal the berth of final.
We analyze Rajasthan Royals' all-time XI.
Rajasthan Royals' highest run-getter Ajinkya Rahane opens the batting alongside the flamboyant Shane Watson.
Rahane amassed 2,810 runs for RR in the IPL, whereas, Watson bolstered them in initial seasons of the tournament.
Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson comes in at number three. He has risen to prominence in the past few seasons.
He is joined by Steve Smith and Karun Nair in the line-up.
Shane Watson, who tops the wickets column, is the premier all-rounder for Royals.
He is also RR's second highest run-scorer after Rahane.
His Australian team-mate James Faulkner is the other marquee all-rounder with his exploits.
Shreyas Gopal chips in as the spin bowling all-rounder.
Apart from deceiving the batsmen with his quirky leggies, the 26-year-old is also a handy batsman in the lower order.
Rajasthan Royals have two other quality wrist spinners in the form of Shane Warne and Pravin Tambe.
Tambe became the toast of the town after clinching a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2014 IPL.
Siddharth Trivedi spearheads the fast bowling along with Dhawal Kulkarni.
The likes of Shane Watson and James Faulkner also complement the duo, bringing variety.
All-time XI of Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shane Watson, Sanju Samson (wk), Steve Smith, Karun Nair, James Faulkner, Shreyas Gopal, Shane Warne (C), Pravin Tambe, Siddharth Trivedi, Dhawal Kulkarni
