Rajasthan Royals scripted history by winning the inaugural season of Indian Premier League, even after carrying the underdogs tag.

Shane Warne led from the front in RR's ground-breaking campaign.

However, the Royals are yet to win the coveted trophy ever since.

Although RR qualified for playoffs in 2013, 2015 and 2018, they didn't seal the berth of final.

We analyze Rajasthan Royals' all-time XI.