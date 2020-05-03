Since the Premier League's inception in 1992-93, there have been a host of strikers who made a massive impression in England's top-flight division. Several top notch strikers from the nation and abroad came in and delivered the goods on a constant basis. They went on to win titles and individual accolades. On the same note, we look at the best strikers in EPL history.

Didier Drogba Four-time Premier League winner Didier Drogba was superb

Didier Drogba was one of the greatest strikers to have graced the Premier League. A winner of four EPL titles with Chelsea, Drogba was a warrior on the pitch. His physical presence and vision in front of goal made him a celebrated figure. Drogba went on to amass 104 goals in 254 matches. He won two Premier League Golden Boots in 2006-07 and 2009-10.

Sergio Aguero Sergio Aguero has continued to deliver the goods consistently

Former Atletico Madrid striker Sergio Aguero has been a four-time EPL winner with Manchester City. He is the club's all-time record goal-scorer, besides amassing the fourth-highest goals in the competition (180). The 2014-15 Golden Boot winner has 46 assists under his belt. Aguero will be remembered for his injury-time winner against QPR in the final matchweek. His exploits helped City win a maiden honor.

Wayne Rooney Wayne Rooney was the most complete forward in EPL history

Few footballers in the world possessed the skills of former Manchester United talisman Wayne Rooney. He played as a striker, number 10, winger and mid-fielder to show his versatility. Rooney was lethal both inside the box and from distance. His free-kicks stood out. He registered the second-highest goals in the competition (208), besides making 103 assists. He won five Premier League titles.

Thierry Henry Thierry Henry was an inspiration for Arsenal

Thierry Henry will always go down as one of the best strikers in the world. The Frenchman was a lethal goal-scoring machine and made the fans at Highbury dance to his tunes. He scored a whopping 175 goals and made 74 assists. Henry won four Golden Boots and three in succession. The two-time Premier League Player of the Season won two titles with Arsenal.

Alan Shearer Alan Shearer's contribution will be remembered fondly