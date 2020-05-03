West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell has been loved by the fans of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The hard-hitting batsman has spent six seasons with the franchise and enjoyed his best time during IPL 2019. Russell's impact for KKR has been commendable and the player wants to be here until his last IPL. Here's what Russell had to say.

Russell IPL 2019 Russell hogged the limelight in 2019

The 2019 edition saw Russell break the shackles. He contributed in KKR's terrific victories more than ever by smashing every possible bowler all around the park. Russell played the role of a rescuer too, having stolen quite a few victories from jaws of defeat. Overall, he hammered 510 runs and snapped up 11 wickets in 14 matches, including a record 52 sixes.

Russell How did Russell fare prior to a superb IPL 2019?

Russell made his IPL debut with Delhi Daredevils in 2012. He played a handful number of matches in the first two editions due to injuries. He rose to prominence for KKR in 2015 after scoring 326 runs and taking 14 scalps. He scalped 15 wickets in 2016. In 2017, he was banned from cricket and returned with 316 runs and 13 wickets in 2018.

KKR fans Russell mesmerized by the love from KKR fans

Speaking to KKR's official online show Knights Unplugged, Russell said, "Let me confess something, IPL is where I get the most goosebumps. I get that in CPL as well but when it comes to playing in IPL, especially Eden Gardens, there is no comparison." "The welcome I get, that's love. It puts pressure on me but it's good pressure," he added.

Russell KKR Russell plans to stay at KKR until his last IPL

Russell said the supporters have been amazing even when he hasn't exactly delivered and that's why he would like to call it quits while being at KKR. "I would love to be at KKR until that moment when I say that this will be my last IPL. I have been at KKR for six seasons and I enjoyed every bit of it," he said.

Quote It's always a welcoming thing: Russell on KKR fans reaction