Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest batsmen in limited-overs cricket. In a recent conversation with Sports Tak, Gambhir credited Mahendra Singh Dhoni for resurrecting Rohit Sharma's career. He also reiterated it is time for Rohit Sharma to back the incumbent lot, the way Dhoni did while leading Team India. Here is more.

Quote Rohit Sharma gained his stature due to Dhoni

"Where Rohit Sharma is today, it is because of MS Dhoni. If you don't have backing from your captain, then it's all useless. How Dhoni had backed Rohit over a period of time, I don't think any player has been given such support," Gambhir said.

Career Rohit made his international debut in 2007

Although Rohit made his international debut in an ODI against Ireland (2007), he made headlines in the inaugural World T20 later that year. His unbeaten fifty against South Africa propelled India to semi-finals of the tournament. However, inconsistency marred his international career over the next few years. In 2013, then-captain Dhoni promoted Rohit Sharma as an opener, a move that did wonders.

Do you know? Rohit's ODI career has been a tale of two halves

From his debut until 2013, Rohit could muster only 1,978 in 86 ODIs at an average of 30.43. Following his promotion in the batting order, Rohit has racked up 7,137 at 59.47. He registered 27 out of his 29 ODI tons during this phase.

Support Current generation of cricketers should get similar support: Gambhir