All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. The summer transfer window could also be affected, however, that hasn't stopped the speculations regarding top players. Premier League leaders Liverpool are eyeing some fresh faces to bolster their squad. On the same note, we evaluate the players who are linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Diego Carlos Sevilla's Diego Carlos is likely to replace Dejan Lovren

Liverpool could lose central defender Dejan Lovren and need a player to replace him. The Reds are reportedly eyeing a move for Sevilla's Deigo Carlos. The 27-year-old has impressed in his 31 appearances in all competitions this season, helping his team to third in La Liga. As per Spanish publication Sport, Klopp sees the Brazilian as the ideal defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Konstantinos Tsimikas Olympiacos' Konstantinos Tsimikas could arrive at Anfield

Liverpool want someone at left-back to be an ideal back up for Andy Robertson. It has been reported that £22million-rated Olympiacos defender Konstantinos Tsimikas is being eyed by the Reds. Despite interest from several clubs, Tsimikas is believed to be wanting a move to the Premier League. Besides Liverpool. Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City are also interested in landing the player.

Timo Werner Timo Werner could be a solid addition for Liverpool

RB Leipzig Timo Werner is being eyed by several top European clubs, however, the German is believed to be wanting to join Liverpool and play under Klopp. According to a report in Sky Sports, Werner is ready to sign for the Reds if they pay his £52m release clause before it expires on June 15. However, Liverpool do not intend to do the same.

Adama Traore The Reds need to pay £70m for Traore