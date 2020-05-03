Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Shami opened up on the struggles of his international career. In a bizarre revelation, the 29-year-old revealed he thought of committing suicide thrice, during his career. Shami described how he battled his personal issues a few years ago amid representing the national side. He reiterated his family was vigilant about him all the time. Here is more.

Shami had lost his focus midway due to pressure. "I was not thinking about cricket at all. We were living on the 24th floor. They (family) were scared I might jump from the balcony," he said. He added, "My friends used to stay with me. My parents asked me to focus on cricket to recover from that phase and not think about anything else."

"I think if my family had not supported me back then I would have lost my cricket. I thought of committing suicide three times during that period due to severe stress and personal problems," Shami said.

While Shami was a scaling new heights for India in the 2015 World Cup, his career graph plummeted big-time, owing to injuries thereafter. The obnoxious string of injuries kept him out of the national squad for over a year. The dreadful tenure also brought in a period of despair wherein his issues with wife Hasin Jahan snowballed.

