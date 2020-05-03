Indian batsman Suresh Raina believes both Sachin Tendulkar and Lionel Messi are down to earth, despite their legendary stature. Speaking in a live Facebook chat with Khaleej Times, the 33-year-old compared two of the biggest sporting icons. He also described how Sachin helped Team India to sustain the pressure during the 2011 World Cup with his composure. Here is more.

Quote Messi is so down to earth: Suresh Raina

"I am a big fan of Messi. He is so down to earth, Both Sachin and Messi are very good when it comes to taking care of people around them because in sports you need to be really humble," said Raina.

Legends Records of Messi and Tendulkar

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar is deemed the greatest ever batsman in world cricket. He aggregated a record 34,357 runs in his 24-year-old international career. Tendulkar also owns hundred international centuries to his name, a record still unmatched. Besides, Lionel Messi has slammed a total number of 627 goals in 718 matches for Barcelona. In October 2019, he clinched his sixth European Golden Shoe award.

WC 2011 We won the World Cup because of Sachin: Suresh Raina

Under MS Dhoni, India lifted the World Cup in 2011 after 28 long years. Raina explained how Sachin backed the players to chase the coveted trophy. "It was because of Sachin that we won the World Cup," he said. He added, "He was the guy who made everyone believe that we can do that, He was like the second coach in the team.

Legacy Sachin was conferred with a lap of honor