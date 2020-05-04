Gaming space, in recent years, has been dominated by Battle Royale titles. The thrill of playing with and against real people in real time while 'crushing it' on the battlefield is what makes titles like Fortnite, PUBG, and Apex Legends so popular. Here is a comparison among the three immensely popular Battle Royale juggernauts to help you choose the right one.

Point 1 PUBG vs Fortnite vs Apex Legends: Versions, player count

PUBG and Fortnite released in 2017 to great fanfare. Both have been integral in popularizing the Battle Royale genre and are available on several platforms including PlayStation, XBox, iOS, and Android. PUBG and Fortnite have several hundred million players. Apex Legends released in 2019 and doesn't have a mobile version as of now. The same would be releasing this year.

Point 2 PUBG vs Fortnite vs Apex Legends: Gameplay

In PUBG, players have to kill others with scavenged weapons/loot to remain the last one standing, with the playable area decreasing in size over time. Fortnite adds to this, construction elements, which can give certain advantages to players according to usage. Apex Legends gives players characters to choose from, each having distinct abilities for offense, defense, support and recon.

Point 3 PUBG vs Fortnite vs Apex Legends: Look and feel

PUBG feels the most 'realistic' out of the three. Fortnite is colorful and cartoonish, while Apex Legends has more of a futuristic science-fiction vibe. Every new season of the games comes with different weapons, themes, loot boxes, and perks. The games allow players to buy promotional items like clothing using in-game currencies that can either be earned or bought with real money.

Point 4 PUBG vs Fortnite vs Apex Legends: Maps and weapons similarities

PUBG has various maps that differ in size and characteristics. Fortnite and Apex Legends have different terrains like grass, buildings, mountains that give various tactical advantages. All maps are strewn with different items that aid in the gameplay. All three have various melee weapons, grenades, and guns including assault rifles, SMGs, Shotguns, Pistols and more that differ in damage, reload time.

Point 5 PUBG vs Fortnite vs Apex Legends: Maps and weapons differences

PUBG is famous for regularly releasing new maps and updating existing ones. Fortnite is also constantly updated with new stuff. There are two maps in Apex Legends, King's Canyon and World's Edge. The weapons differ in terms of look and appeal, with PUBG and Apex Legends being more realistic. PUBG has made its mark for delivering the most realistic experience.

Opinion Distinguishing factors: Which one is perfect for you?