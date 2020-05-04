Former Pakistan pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has revealed that a number of senior players deliberately underperformed during the 2009 ODI series against New Zealand in UAE.

According to him, the players were disgruntled with Younis Khan's captaincy.

The 42-year-old reiterated that he pulled out of the tour as he did not want to be a part of the group.

Here is more.