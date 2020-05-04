Australian middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne stated the entire team would be disappointed if India don't tour Australia, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Team India is scheduled to tour Down Under ahead of the T20 World Cup. The tour will begin with a T20I series in October. The two teams will then lock horns in a four-match Test series in December-January. Here is more.

"Well it would mean that we are not playing cricket which is pretty devastating for myself, the rest of the team and for the country. Hopefully it does pan out well but if it doesn't it will be very disappointing," said Labuschagne.

Labuschagne believes there is still room for him to improve his game. "There's heaps to improve on. Personally in one-day cricket, an area I want to continue to get better at is that later stages in the innings, the boundary options at the back-end of a one-day game," he said. He added, "Bowling a few more in limited-overs format will help me."

With a growing number of COVID-19 cases around the world, the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup is shrouded in uncertainty. As per the original schedule, the mega ICC tournament is expected to run from October 18 to November 15 in Australia. Besides, a potential threat of suspension also lies over the succeeding Test series with the incumbent travel restrictions.

