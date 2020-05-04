Former South African captain Faf du Plessis is looking to represent his country across all the three formats. His statement comes as a massive booster for the Proteas, as they are undergoing a lean patch in Test cricket. In February, the 35-year-old gave up captaincy from all the formats with immediate effect. However, Faf had announced that he will remain available as a player.

Quote I am extremely motivated to play in all three formats

"I am extremely motivated and keen to play in all three formats. This time away from the game has made sure that the hunger is still there and that is a big thing for players, to love what you do," said Faf du Plessis.

2019 South Africa suffered consecutive defeats in international cricket

In 2019, Faf remained under the scanner as a captain across the formats. South Africa could only win three games in the 2019 World Cup, crashing out of the tournament eventually. They suffered series defeats to Sri Lanka, India and England, in the longest format. The Proteas also struggled as a bunch of players called time on their international career in 2019.

Captaincy Time for other leaders to chip in: Faf Du Plessis

Faf du Plessis explained why he decided to step down as captain. He feels it was the right time to pass on the baton to a new leader. "I do think that the time has come for me to move on to a position of growing other leaders, something that I feel is lacking in our system," Faf said.

Mentor Faf will continue to mentor the players