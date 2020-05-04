Australia recently dethroned India in the ICC Test Team Rankings. Team India lost the number one spot for the first time since October 2016. While skipper Kohli took over the baton from Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2014, India were rewarded with the ICC Test mace in 2016-17. We take a look at how India stamped their authority in Test cricket from 2016 to 2020.

Beginning India's journey began with the Sri Lanka tour

The year 2015 emanated the golden era of Indian cricket, especially in the longest format of cricket. Following the gruelling Australian tour (2014-15), India staged a massive turnaround in the Sri Lanka Test series. Even after losing the series opener, India clinched the series 2-1. They followed it up by beating South Africa 3-0 in a rather low scoring Test series at home.

Dominance India were invincible at home

In 2016, Virat Kohli broke the shackles both as a batsman and skipper. He scored a maiden Test double ton in the West Indies series, which India won 2-0. Kohli slammed two more double centuries with India extending dominance at home throughout the year. They won consecutive home series against England (4-0) and Australia (2-1). In 2017, they beat Sri Lanka twice (3-0, 1-0).

Information India recorded nine series victories from 2015 to 2018

From 2015 to 2018, India registered as many as nine consecutive series victories against Sri Lanka (three), South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia. In 30 Tests, India won 20 and lost two, drawing eight.

SENA The series victory in Australia was the highlight

In Virat Kohli's first-ever SENA cycle as captain, India suffered a 1-2 series defeat to South Africa (2018). The England Test tour was also forgettable with India losing 1-4. However, India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia, after they beat the hosts 2-1. The cycle was concluded with New Zealand routing India 2-0.

Do you know? India's Test graph under Kohli

Under Virat Kohli, India have won 20 out of 26 Tests at home, having lost a solitary match. During the period, they have never lost a single Test series at home. Overall, Kohli has led Team India to 33 victories in 55 Tests.

Future India would look to reclaim the top spot