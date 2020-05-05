Several Premier League club doctors are concerned over plans to resume the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League is hoping to resume the season in June, however, authorities will follow government guidance. The 20 club doctors have been holding their own discussions about 'Project Restart', the name given to season resumption plans. Here's more on the same.

Assurance Medics seek assurances over COVID-19 threat

According to a report in the BBC, senior medics have sought assurances over their own liability and insurance cover if players contract the virus. England's top-flight division has also been asked to provide some clarity over medical protocols, testing and player welfare. The doctors, who have been in discussions, want to feed their thoughts into the Premier League's leadership.

Talks Premier League is in talks with insurance companies

This move by the medics is being seen as a natural part of the process with clubs. They also want to reach the best possible set of protocols. Moreover, it is believed that league was in talks with insurance companies over the issue of club and doctor liability and that this aspect would be brought up with government representatives this week.

Venues 8-10 neutral venues essential to complete Premier League season

Last Friday, EPL clubs were told that 8-10 neutral venues will be necessary to complete the current season. The authorities also felt that 8-10 appropriate number of venues will be granted safety certificates (Sports Grounds Safety Authority) and police approval. The topics discussed were around resumption of behind-closed-doors matches in neutral venues, players' return to full training and the activities inside the training ground.

Rules Rules and regulations to be followed by clubs and players