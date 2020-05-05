On May 5, 2019, West Indies openers John Campbell and Shai Hope set a new world record. The two batsmen scripted the highest partnership in ODI cricket to break all records. Campbell and Hope stitched a 365-run stand for the first wicket against Ireland in a tri-series at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. We take you back memory lane.

Record Campbell, Hope smash ODI record for highest opening stand

The duo set a new record after going past Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, who had shared a 304-run stand against Zimbabwe in 2018. The partnership is also the second-highest stand for any wicket in ODIs. Notably, West Indies hold the highest stand in ODI cricket (372). The feat was registered by Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels for the second wicket against Zimbabwe.

Knocks Campbell, Hope register brilliant tons to light up Dublin

The day belonged to these two openers. Both Campbell and Hope struck crucial hundreds. Campbell amassed 179 from just 137 balls. He hit 15 fours and six sixes. Hope scored a 152-ball 170 which included 22 fours and two maximums. It was also the first time in ODI history where both openers went on to amass 150-plus runs in an innings.

IRE vs WI How did the match pan out?

West Indies amassed 381/3 in 50 overs after the openers stole the show. For Ireland, Barry McCarthy claimed two scalps. In reply, Ireland were bowled out for a paltry 185. Ashley Nurse (4/51) and Shannon Gabriel (3/44) were the chief architects. WI won the match by 196 runs as Kevin O'Brien's 77-ball 68 wasn't enough.

