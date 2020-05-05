England cricket team all-rounder Ben Stokes will run his maiden half marathon on Tuesday to raise funds for a charity and hospitals battling the coronavirus pandemic. In a video message posted on Instagram, the star cricketer said he was inspired by three men calling themselves the 'Cricket Garden Marathon Team', who ran full marathons in their own backyards. Here's more.

Half marathon Stokes always wanted to be part of a half marathon

"(A half marathon) is always been something that I've thought about doing a but never really got around to ever doing it," Stokes said. "Obviously we've been in lockdown so I thought what a great opportunity to go out and if I'm going to do it I might as well try and raise some funds," he added.

Donation Stokes hopes people will donate for the cause

The 28-year-old cricketer hopes his effort will encourage people to donate to the page set up by the Cricket Garden Marathon team. "I will be hopefully inspiring people to make some donations towards the Cricket Garden Marathon, I'm just trying to add some more funds to what they've managed to do," the Englishman stated.

Funds The marathon is aiming to raise funds

The marathon is aiming to raise funds for Britain's National Health Services (NHS) and the Chance to Shine foundation. The latter is very close to Stokes' heart as it works to provide all children several opportunities through cricket. "They are supporting NHS and are also supporting Chance to Shine which is obviously got a very close attachment to cricket, which is what I am."

Contributions Several cricketers have contributed to the cause