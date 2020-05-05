Since the Premier League's inception in 1992-93, there have been a host of central defenders who made a massive impression in England's top-flight division. Defending is an art and we have been blessed to see players putting their bodies on the line and staying tall. Many top notch defenders went on to win titles and individual accolades. We look at the best central defenders.

Gary Pallister Gary Pallister was enormous for Manchester United

Former Manchester United and Middlesbrough defender Gary Pallister was one of the gifted players at the back. A winner of four Premier League titles, Pallister went on to make 261 appearances. He enjoyed 109 clean sheets in his EPL career. Pallister was powerful, tall and had a lot of pace. He was extremely crucial for Man United and helped them assert their dominance.

Nemanja Vidic Nemanja Vidic was a complete defender

Nemanja Vidic was a dominant force for Manchester United in the 2000s. A winner of five Premier League titles, Vidic was one of a kind. He was excellent in the aerial duels, besides being aggressive in one-on-one situations. He can be considered as one of the most complete defenders in the world in his prime days. The Serb was a warrior on the field.

Sol Campbell Sol Campbell was one of the finest of his generation

Former Tottenham, Arsenal and Portsmouth defender Sol Campbell is definitely one of the Premier League legends. He won multiple trophies which included two Premier League honors with Arsenal. When the Gunners went unbeaten in 2003-04, Campbell was top notch. He was highly versatile and could play anywhere in the back line. Campbell made 503 appearances in the EPL and registered 154 clean sheets.

Rio Ferdinand Rio Ferdinand was a master at the back

Rio Ferdinand went on to represent West Ham, Leeds, Manchester United and QPR in a successful EPL career. Ferdinand achieved a lot of success at Manchester and formed a deadly partnership with Vidic. A winner of six Premier League trophies, Ferdinand was a manager's delight. He had great technical ability, ball possession and distribution skills. His presence allowed United to play from the back.

John Terry Terry is the best ever central defender in EPL history