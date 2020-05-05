Australian legend Shane Warne believes introducing weighted balls will bar the bowlers from applying saliva and sweat on the ball. According to him, this solution could make the bowlers produce reverse swing even on flat surfaces. He also reiterated it will permanently evict ball-tampering. There have been speculations that ICC could restrict the usage of saliva amid COVID-19 outburst. Here is more.

Quote Weighted balls could work like a taped tennis ball: Warne

"Why can't the ball be weighted on one side so it always swings? It would be like a taped tennis ball. It would actually be a good way to move forward, as you know no one needs to do anything to the ball," Warne said.

Evolution Warne feels balls should also evolve

Warne feels balls should also undergo a phase of transformation, just like the bats did over the years. "If you pick up the bats you started with in 80s, and then one you used at the end of career, it's like four of your old ones stuck together," he said. He added, "But they have become lighter! So why has the ball not evolved?"

Australia Australia have restricted use of saliva and sweat

Australia have already put an end to usage of saliva and body sweat, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) released a set of guidelines in consultation with medical experts, sporting bodies and federal and state governments, which restrict the use of saliva. The framework comprises of three stages - Level A, Level B and Level C.

Information What is ICC planning on ball-tampering?

The players may be allowed to use artificial substances for shining the cricket ball under umpires' supervision, in future. Implementing this rule could prevent the players from applying saliva or sweat on the ball. As a result, several contagious diseases will be minimized.

Contest Fair contest between bat and ball