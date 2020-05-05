All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. The summer transfer window could also be affected, however, that hasn't stopped the speculations regarding top players. La Liga giants Real Madrid are eyeing some fresh faces to bolster their squad. On the same note, we evaluate the players who are linked with a move to Zinedine Zidane's Real.

Paul Pogba Paul Pogba is on the priority list for Real Madrid

Everybody knows the ambition of Paul Pogba, who is keen to make a move to Real Madrid in the summer. The Frenchman wanted an exit last year, however, Manchester United kept hold of him. Pogba has another year left on his contract at United. According to the Express, Real are set to make a cut-price £70m offer for the mid-fielder this summer.

Rayan Cherki Teenager Rayan Cherki is on the radar

A report in AS states that Lyon's Rayan Cherki is on Real's shortlist this summer. The 16-year-old has broken into the Lyon first-team in 2019-20 season, making 12 appearances across competitions. Real boss Zidane is reportedly an admirer of the French attacking mid-fielder and views him as a long-term prospect at the club. Cherki's contract at Lyon expires in 2022.

Jadon Sancho Spanish giants Real Madrid join Jadon Sancho chase

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is a top transfer target for Manchester United. It has been reported that Sancho is likely to join the Red Devils for €130m. However, according to a report in Bild, Spanish heavyweights Real and Barcelona have also entered the race. Real want to bolster their attacking depth if they manage to sell players like Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez.

Eduardo Camavinga Real interested in 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga