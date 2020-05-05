Kylian Mbappe played a crucial role in 2019-20 season to help Paris Saint-Germain lift the Ligue 1 trophy. France's top-tier football league was ended amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, leaders PSG were declared champions. The French giants have bossed domestic football over quite some time. But can they conquer Europe? We analyze how Mbappe could be crucial for PSG.

Impact Mbappe has been excellent for PSG

In 2017, French champions PSG signed Mbappe from Monaco on a loan deal which was later made permanent for £165.7m. The youngster, who is a FIFA World Cup winner, has already amassed 90 goals in just 120 matches for PSG. He topped the goal-scoring charts in Ligue 1 last season (33 goals) and followed that up with the joint-highest goals (18) this term.

Consistency Mbappe has produced the goods on a consistent basis

Mbappe has won six titles at PSG which includes three league honors. The versatile forward is just 21 years of age but his impact has been huge. He is the leading man at PSG, besides the likes of Neymar, Angel di Maria and Mauro Icardi. Mbappe knows he has to keep producing the goods to help his side march on consistently.

Boost Mbappe set to extend his deal at PSG

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Liverpool of late. He is one of the hottest properties in the transfer market. However, according to a report in L'Equipe, the Frenchman is set to extend his stay at the club. Mbappe's contract ends in summer 2022, however, PSG want to tie him further and give him a similar salary as Neymar.

Need PSG will need Mbappe to shine in the UCL