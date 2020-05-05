Indian skipper Virat Kohli has always fancied the longest format, ever since he burst on to the international stage. His drive to culminate in Test cricket propelled Team India to new heights. While Kohli has often won several Tests single-handedly, there have been instances where he stood out despite India's defeat. We take at look at his best knocks in losing cause.

149 vs ENG, 2018 A blistering innings under immense pressure

The 2018 England tour fetched Kohli redemption as he evicted the daunting ghosts of 2014 in style. He silenced all the critics this time around, having smashed a resound 149 off 225 balls in the very first Test at Edgbaston. Although the second innings too saw a fifty from Kohli, India fell 31 runs short to win the match.

141 vs AUS, 2014 When Virat Kohli outclassed Mitchell Johnson

Following a disastrous England tour, the dejected Virat Kohli bounced back with four Test tons in Australia. He led from the front in the series opener at Adelaide. His 115-run knock in front of a fiery Mitchell Johnson was widely hailed. As India chased 364, Kohli almost pulled off a miraculous victory after scoring yet another hundred (141). However, Australia won by 48 runs.

153 vs SA, 2018 Virat Kohli torments the South African pace attack

After winning the series opener, the Proteas gained an early edge in the second Test as well. They racked up a mammoth 335 in the first innings. India were reduced to 28/2 by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander, before Kohli took over. The match eventually ended in India's defeat, but Kohli's masterclass on a tricky Centurion track grabbed eyeballs.

116 vs AUS, 2012 A maiden hundred in Test cricket

Kohli was the lone warrior during India's 2011-12 tour Down Under. Notably, His maiden Test hundred was registered in Australia. Following a magnificent display in the Perth Test, Kohli replicated his performance in Adelaide. With the entire batting line-up of India stumbling against Australian bowlers, a rather young Virat Kohli showed resistance. An astounding 213-ball 116 laid the foundation of his phenomenal Test career.

123 vs AUS, 2018 Kohli dominated the Australian fast bowlers at Perth