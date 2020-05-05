Former chairman of Indian selection committee MSK Prasad believes Suresh Raina did not score enough runs in domestic circuit in order to stage a national comeback. Prasad reiterated that rise of youngsters also eliminated chances of Raina's comeback. Hitting back at Prasad, the Indian batsman said selectors should have been more responsible towards the senior players. Here is more.

Responsibility Selectors should have taken responsibility, feels Raina

Speaking on the YouTube show 'Sports Tak', Raina targeted the selectors for not clarifying why he was dropped from the Indian squad. "I think selectors should have taken more responsibility towards the senior players," Raina said. He added, "Tell me, if I have any deficiency, then I will work hard. When the cause is not known, how will I improve?"

Quote Prasad quoted the example of VVS Laxman

"When Laxman was dropped from the Indian Test squad in 1999, he forced himself back by scoring over 1,400 runs in domestic cricket. We didn't see that in Raina's case, while other youngsters emerged at the big stage with their brilliant performances," Prasad said.

Selectors Selection committee has closely monitored domestic cricket: Prasad

The former Indian selector was taken aback by Raina's comments on selection committee. "It's so sad to hear from him that selectors don't watch Ranji games. Please check the records with BCCI that how many matches were watched by committee members. I take pride in saying that our selection committee has watched more than 200 Ranji matches in the last four years," Prasad concluded.

Sures Raina Raina last represented India in 2018

Suresh Raina last played for India during the 2018 England tour, following which he was dropped. In 2019, he underwent a second knee surgery in Netherlands, that ruled him out of the domestic season. He was set to make a comeback for Chennai Super Kings in the 13th IPL edition. In the previous IPL season, he scored 383 runs from 17 matches at 23.94.

Information Raina played 13 T20Is in 2018