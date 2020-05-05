Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum believes introduction of one or more Kiwi teams may boost the competition of Australia's Big Bash League. The deadly COVID-19 has halted quite a few marquee cricket series/tournaments around the world. Meanwhile, the threat of suspension now lies on the upcoming T20 World Cup. Speaking to SEN radio, McCullum suggested ways to generate revenue through cricket.

Ideas We should find ways to sustain the sport: McCullum

According to McCullum, the incumbent pandemic should be looked upon as an opportunity to discover creative solutions. "If there's no room for creativity, I think there never will be. It's such a unique situation we are in," he said. He added, "We've got to find creative ways to get our product, we've got to find creative ways to generate revenue and sustain the sport."

Quote Big Bash will rekindle fanfare with a new team

"If there is a shortage of international cricket, (then) what an opportunity for the Big Bash which has probably tailed off a little bit in its fan following of late. What a great opportunity to launch that back into sporting fans' eyes," said McCullum.

Tour McCullum hopes to see another series between Australia and Kiwis

McCullum feels Australia and New Zealand could play another bilateral series. "Why not New Zealand and Australia? They're both ranked so high in the rankings," he said. "I know NZ didn't play so well. But more exposure to those conditions will see a better product from them (Kiwis) and we could have a really good product for everyone to watch and listen to."

