Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is spending quality time with his family in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. In a recent video shared by his franchise Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni was seen giving his dogs some catches alongside daughter Ziva. The CSK skipper was supposed to make a comeback in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League, which has been postponed.

Quote Dhoni is back, quite literally so!

"#Thala @msdhoni's back...quite literally so! Smiling face with smiling eyes #WhistlePodu," Chennai Super Kings wrote on Twitter while sharing his video. Dhoni's wife Sakshi captured the video.

Twitter Post Here is what CSK tweeted

Sabbatical Dhoni has been in exile since India's semi-final defeat

Dhoni has been away from competitive cricket since India's shocking semi-final exit from the 2019 World Cup. He remained unavailable for quite a few bilateral series, following which he was snubbed from the list of central contracted players. Besides, his much-awaited IPL return has been marred, owing to postponement of India's cash-rich league amid the nationwide lockdown.

Comeback There have been several speculations over Dhoni's comeback

The cricket fraternity has been divided over the return of MS Dhoni in the blues. With no confirmation on his retirement, a number of former cricketers believe he will not play for India again. However, his childhood coach Keshav Banarjee earlier stated Dhoni will bid adieu to international cricket only after the playing T20 World Cup. He added that IPL won't impact his comeback.

Jos Buttler Buttler hailed Dhoni for his composure