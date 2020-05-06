Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes the batch of 1985 could have given a run for the money to the incumbent Indian side. The 57-year-old was a key member of Team India that won the World Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia. According to him, the Gavaskar-led side was even stronger than the team of 1983. Here is more.

Quote The Indian side (1985) could have perturbed any team

"They (team of '85) will give any team that India puts up in white-ball cricket, a run for their money. That team of '85 will give this team a run for money. The team of 1985 was a stronger team, compared to 1983," said Shastri.

Team India Youngsters added value to the 1985 side, feels shastri

Shastri reiterated quite a few members of the 1983 batch were present in 1985 when India won the tournament. "I was part of both teams (1983 and 1985). 80% of that '83 team was still there, but then some of the youngsters like Sivaramakrishnan, Sadanand Vishwanath, Mohammad Azharuddin, came in to add to the experience you already had of 83," he stated.

Do you know? Ravi Shastri was adjudged Player of the Series in 1985

India won the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket in 1985 under Sunil Gavaskar. Having led the Group A, Team India defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the grand finale at MCG. Ravi Shastri scored 182 runs and scalped eight wickets in five games.

Australia Shastri hails Team India for historic series win in Australia