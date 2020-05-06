Juventus players returned to individual training at the team's sports centre on Tuesday. However, talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Italy on Monday, began a two-week quarantine. CR7 had spent almost two months in his native Madeira amid the coronavirus pandemic. Serie A clubs were initially scheduled to return to training on May 18. Here's more on the same.

Training Training sessions take place on individual basis

35-year-old Juventus skipper Giorgio Chiellini arrived early with fellow defender Leonardo Bonucci, wearing a black face mask. Mid-fielders Aaron Ramsey and Miralem Pjanic showed up in the afternoon, along with Juan Cuadrado, Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Bernardeschi and Daniele Rugani. The Italian interior ministry had given a green signal on Sunday for training sessions on individual basis with several regulations in force.

Return to training 'Players begin their recovery to regain competitive form'

"After a day of tests and exams carried out yesterday at J Medical, some of the Juventus players started training at the Continassa Training Centre, where they officially began their recovery to regain competitive form," a statement read. Besides Juventus, top-flight clubs Atalanta, Bologna and Udinese also got back to training on Tuesday. The likes of Sassuolo and Lecce led the way on Monday.

Schedule Players return to training two weeks ahead of schedule

The interior ministry's go-ahead allowed players to return to club training facilities two weeks ahead of schedule. There is a glimmer of hope that the 2019-20 Serie A season might yet be saved. Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora warned training in groups must wait until May 18,. There is an uncertainty on season resumption with the COVID-19 pandemic killing more than 29,000 in Italy.

Serie A Serie A clubs committed to complete 2019-20 season

Earlier, all 20 clubs playing their trade in the Serie A, voted to get the season underway, whenever it is safe to return. Meanwhile, a meeting has been scheduled for Thursday between the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and members of the government's Technical Scientific Committee to discuss the medical protocol for the resumption of group training.

Leagues The latest scenarios surrounding football leagues in Europe