Since the Premier League's inception in 1992-93, there have been a host of central mid-fielders who made a massive impression in England's top-flight division. Mid-field is the engine of a team and games are often won and lost here. After looking at the best strikers and central defenders, we present the best central mid-fielders in Premier League history.

Patrick Vieira Patrick Vieira was simply class at Arsenal

French mid-fielder Patrick Vieira was magnificent for the Gunners across nine seasons at the club. He was a complete mid-fielder and boasted of all the leading attributes to dominate in his position. He was tactically sound and was decisive with his tackles, besides surging forward and winning balls back. He won three Premier League titles, besides making 307 appearances for Arsenal and Manchester City.

Steven Gerrard Steven Gerrard was an inspiration for Liverpool

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was brilliant throughout his career. He may have failed to win a Premier League title, however, his contributions were telling. He didn't have the luxury of top notch players supporting him in mid-field. He made 504 appearances in EPL and scored 120 goals, besides making 92 assists. Gerrard's vision and eye for goals made him stand out.

Paul Scholes Paul Scholes was praised and loved by all

Winner of 11 Premier League titles, Manchester United's Scholes is still the most decorated central mid-fielder. He made 499 appearances and scored 107 goals, besides making 55 assists. Scholes was praised by some of football's greatest players. He brought beauty and an aura to the game. He was pin-point accurate with his passing and distribution. Scholes was superb with his movement and link-up play.

Frank Lampard Frank Lampard's vision and eye for goals were extraordinary

Imagine a mid-fielder being a club's record goal-scorer. Isn't that surprising? Frank Lampard's 211 career goals for Chelsea stood out. Lampard, who also played for West Ham and Manchester City, scored a whopping 177 Premier League goals, besides making 102 assists. He scored 10-plus goals in the EPL for 10 successive seasons. Lampard could play anywhere in mid-field and set up attacks.

Roy Keane Roy Keane demanded the best on the football pitch