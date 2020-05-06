Former Indian pace spearhead Ashish Nehra disagreed with Virat Kohli's belief that ODI format holds less importance this year. The Indian skipper had sparked a controversy with his remarks, following the ODI series defeat to New Zealand. He reiterated the 50-over format is less relevant in the upcoming season with World Test Championship and ICC T20 World Cup already lined up. Here is more.

Quote Wrong to say ODI format doesn't matter, feels Nehra

"If you say that after winning the series, then it's different. I feel it's wrong to say ODIs don't matter. If it doesn't matter, then why are you playing it? Are you telling me that India didn't try to win against New Zealand?" Nehra said.

Virat Kohli Kohli made a controversial statement after series defeat

Despite sweeping New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series, Team India ended the tour on a forgettable note. They lost the ODI and Test series 0-3 and 0-2 respectively. After losing the second ODI, Virat Kohli's controversial statement on the ODI format hogged limelight. "One-day cricket in this calendar year is not as relevant like T20Is and Tests," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

Management There has been too much chopping in past: Nehra

Nehra also targeted the Indian team management for making perpetual changes in the core group. "I feel in the last two years, the team management have tried to keep the players on their toes a bit too much," he stated. He added, "It's necessary to keep a player on his toes, but there's been too much chopping and changing in the last two years."

Support Nehra feels the players should be duly backed