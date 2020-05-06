India's Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane feels three to four weeks of practice is required before resumption of competitive games. Cricket, just like any other sport, has been suspended in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Rahane also said that lifestyles of cricketers will undergo a change as far as pre and post-match routines are concerned. Here's what Rahane said.

"We would be needing three to four weeks of proper practice before playing any kind of competitive game (domestic or international)," Rahane, who is the brand ambassador of ELSA (English Language Speech Assistant) app, said during an online press conference. "I am missing my batting. But cricket should only start when we get a vaccine to fight the virus," said Rahane as per PTI.

He said that in future, players will be wary of wild celebrations and group hugs which happen after a fall of any wicket. "I think we might go back to the good old days when fielders would still stand in their designated positions after the fall of a wicket and clap. May be handshakes will be replaced by a 'Namaste'," the right-handed batsman opined.

Rahane said he is focusing on his fitness amid the lockdown. "I am following the chart given by our trainer. I am also doing 'free weights' at home apart from meditation," he said.

