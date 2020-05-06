All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. The summer transfer window could also be affected, however, that hasn't stopped the speculations regarding top players. Premier League club Arsenal would be eyeing to tune their squad. On the same note, we evaluate the players who are linked with a move to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Nabil Fekir Arsenal one of several clubs eyeing mid-fielder Nabil Fekir

Arsenal are one of the several clubs looking to land Real Betis mid-fielder Nabil Fekir. In 2019-20, the Frenchman scored seven goals and made six assists in 23 matches. The likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United and AC Milan are intersted in landing the versatile attacking mid-fielder. However, Arsenal will face a severe test after AS reported that the player wants a La Liga stay.

Thomas Partey Atletico's Thomas Partey wants to join the Gunners

Atletico Madrid mid-fielder Thomas Partey has already held talks with Arsenal. His father has claimed that the deal will depend on what the Spanish club is demanding. Holding mid-fielder Partey is believed to be carrying a £50m price tag. It has been reported that the Gunners would be willing to offer forward Alexandre Lacazette in a bid to get the deal done.

Odsonne Edouard Odsonne Edouard is on Arsenal's radar

Arsenal and fellow Premier League side Everton are both interested in signing Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, Le10 Sport claim. The 22-year-old amassed 28 goals across competitions this season. The Gunners are said to be leading the race and see Edouard as a possible replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. The player is said to cost around £30m, although Celtic want to keep him.

Willian Chelsea's Willian is open to join Arsenal or Spurs