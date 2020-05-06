Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been one of the greatest football legends. Playing his trade across several European leagues and in the Major League Soccer in USA, Zlatan stood tall and delivered everywhere. He has been highly successful at club level and the records speak for themselves. We look at the unbreakable records held by the veteran Zlatan.

Champions League Only player to play Champions League for seven different clubs

Zlatan went on to amass 49 goals in the UEFA Champions League. So far, the Swedish international featured for seven different clubs in the competition, which stands a record to date. Zlatan played for Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United. Moreover, he is the only player to score for six different clubs in the tournament.

Zlatan PSG Zlatan holds these unbreakable records for PSG

Zlatan went on to enjoy most success at club level with PSG. Zlatan, who finished as Ligue 1 top goal-scorer in a season for a record three times, amassed 38 goals in 2015-16. This is a club record and could stay on for a long time. He also had the joint-longest goal-scoring run in the tournament, of nine matches, along with Vahid Halilhodžić.

Unique records Unique unbreakable feats held by Zlatan

Zlatan is the only player to have scored on his debut in Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Champions League. The record is likely to stay unbroken for a long time. Besides, the veteran forward also holds the record of scoring in the opening five league matches while playing for Barcelona.

Zlatan Zlatan boasts of these records as well