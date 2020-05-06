Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could invest in England's new flagship tournament The Hundred. According to a report in The Telegraph, the owners of Kolkata-based franchise are keen on investing in the inaugural edition if England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) allow private investment. The newly introduced 100-ball tournament was postponed by a year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Quote We have always looked to invest in cricket: Venky Mysore

"We are perhaps the only genuine global brand in cricket and our strategy has always been to look at opportunities to invest in cricket globally," KKR's chief executive Venky Mysore said.

Venky Mysore Mysore showed interest towards The Hundred

As per a report in Telegraph Sport, Mysore has shown interest towards the tournament. "All leagues around the world understand the value KKR bring to any league and we will surely be keen to explore investment opportunities," said Mysore. He added, "I think leagues are realising the value of having investors such as us who bring our professional management, marketing ideas and fan base."

The Hundred The inaugural tournament has been postponed until 2021

ECB has postponed The Hundred until 2021, owing to coronavirus outbreak. The tournament, which involved eight teams (men's and women's in separate tournaments), was scheduled to commence on July 17. The cricket board has also terminated contracts of players who were set to participate in the tournament. Earlier, ECB called-off the entire cricket season in UK till at least July.

ECB ECB may allow private investment in The Hundred