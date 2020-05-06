New Zealand middle order batsman Ross Taylor has taken huge strides in international cricket of late. He was recently named the cricketer of the Year by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and bagged the Richard Hadlee medal for the third time in his career. The 36-year-old has scaled new heights across formats in the last few years. We analyze how Ross Taylor has reinvented himself.

Rise The 181-run knock against England rekindled his international career

Although Ross Taylor has always been 'Mr. Dependable' in New Zealand's batting order, his exploits resurfaced in the 2018 England series. He belted 113 (116) to help the Kiwis chase 285 in the first ODI. However, his 181-run knock in the third ODI took the world by storm. New Zealand, who were tottering on 86/3, chased 336 In the final over.

Graph Splitting Taylor's ODI career into four halves

Ross Taylor has perpetually risen in ODI cricket through the years. From his debut (2006) to April 2011, Taylor scored 3,055 runs at 36.80. His averaged culminated to 50.70 after 2011 until the 2015 World Cup. Between 2015 and 2017, the right-handed batsman averaged an incredible 61.48. In the final phase (2018 to 2020), he scored 1,780 ODI runs at 68.46.

World Cup 2019 New Zealand were bolstered with Taylor's impact

Taylor's contribution in the 2019 World Cup remains unsung. He was the second highest run-scorer for New Zealand after skipper Kane Williamson, having scored 350 runs from 10 matches at 38.89. Despite not registering a single century, Taylor played quite a few impactful knocks. His terrific 74 against India laid the foundation of New Zealand's victory in the all-important semi-final.

Records Taylor leads New Zealand's runs tally in Tests and ODIs

In January 2020, Ross Taylor became the leading run-scorer for New Zealand in Test cricket. Having amassed 7,238 runs in 101 matches, he surpassed former Kiwi captain Stephen Fleming's tally of 7,172 runs. Taylor, who is nearing 9,000 ODI runs, already leads the charts in 50-over format. He racked up 1,826 runs in 40 internationals at an average of 48.05, last year.

Information The invincible Taylor at number four

Taylor has smashed 1,780 runs in 36 ODIs at number four since January 2018, more than any other player at this position. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim follows him in the list with 1,568 runs.

T20 World Cup New Zealand will bank on Taylor for T20 World Cup

Taylor will be the key player for New Zealand in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He scored 166 runs in the five-match T20I series against India at 41.50. Overall, he has 1,909 T20I runs to his name. Although his ability to finish games has put him under the scanner lately, Taylor is going to be Kiwis' important asset in future.

