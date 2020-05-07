-
Finally, there is some positive news for football fans. The Bundesliga season is set to restart on May 15 after the government gave the green light on a return to action.
The government said the Bundesliga and second-tier 2. Bundesliga could re-start in the second half of May behind closed doors, adding that the German football league (DFL) would decide on the exact dates.
Bundesliga
Karl Heinz Rummenigge has his say on the season resumption
Bayern Munich chairman Karl Heinz Rummenigge said: "I would like to thank the politicians for giving today's decision [and for] the opportunity to finish the Bundesliga season."
"We are now looking forward to resuming play, ideally from mid-May. This ensures that the sporting decisions are made on the pitch. I appeal to everyone to follow the requirements, which are the basis for resuming games."
Decision
'Today's decision is good news for Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2'
Chief executive of the DFL, Christian Seifert said, "Today's decision is good news for Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2. It is associated with a great responsibility for the clubs and their employees to implement the medical and organizational requirements in a disciplined manner."
"Games without spectators are not an ideal solution. However, it is the only way to keep the leagues in their current form."
Germany
#CoronavirusOutbreak: Football in Germany was suspended since mid-March
Football in Germany was suspended since mid-March, with the coronavirus having infected over 150,000 people in the country so far.
Almost 6,300 people have died of the disease in Germany.
The Bundesliga is the first of any of Europe's major domestic leagues to be given clearance to resume playing, since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Bundesliga
Bundesliga: Bayern lead the proceedings
The 18-team league has seen 25 matches being played in the ongoing season.
Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen have played a game less.
Defending champions Bayern Munich lead the show with 55 points and a goal difference of +47.
Borussia Dortmund follow suit with 51 points. RB Leipzig and Gladbach are also in the title race with 50 and 49 points respectively.
Scenarios
The latest scenarios surrounding football leagues in Europe
France's Ligue 1 was ended, with Paris St-Germain being awarded the top-flight title.
Ajax were handed a blow after the Dutch Eredivisie season was declared null and void.
The Premier League is targeting a return to training in small groups from May 18.
La Liga is expected to return next month.
Serie A clubs have started individual training, however, a return date is unknown.