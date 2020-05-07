German winger Leroy Sane has been a constant source of speculation as far his exit from Manchester City is concerned. Sane, who missed majority of 2019-20 with a knee surgery, is ready to make a return when the season resumes once the coronavirus pandemic is curbed. City aren't willing to let him leave cheaply for Bayern Munich. Here's more.

Situation Sane has one year remaining on his deal with City

Sane has one year remaining on his deal with the Premier League champions and Bayern Munich have made him their primary target. Bayern are interested in landing Sane for the last 12 months and the player is also keen to see that happen. If Bayern offer a substantial bid for Sane, then City could sanction a move.

Reports What did recent reports claim about Sane?

According to several media reports in Germany, it was stated that Sane has agreed to personal terms with Bayern. The winger is believed to have agreed to a five-year contract with the defending Bundesliga giants. However, no agreement between Man City and Bayern Munich over a transfer fee has taken place. According to Bild, Bayern offered £34m for Sane, which proved to be untrue.

Amount City want a significant amount for Sane

Meanwhile, according to BBC Sport, a bid that doesn't satisfy City is set to be dismissed out of hand. It is understood that City would not be able to command the £100m they were looking for last summer. They would still require a significant offer to consider selling a player whom they value a lot.

Man City City relaxed about Sane situation, could run down his contract

The report further adds that City are relaxed about Sane's situation and aren't in a hurry to offload him. The Premier League champions are happy to keep Sane next season if no deal is agreed. Sane had signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium in 2016 when he joined from Schalke for £37m. He hasn't agreed terms on a new contract.

Information Sane was terrific for City over the last two seasons