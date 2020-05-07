The Australian Open 2021 could face cancelation under a worst-case scenario if the coronavirus pandemic continues to halt the world. Tennis Australia said it was looking at a range of options in hope the COVID-19 crisis eases. The 2020 tennis calendar has been suspended until at least July 13. There is uncertainty regarding a resumption of the sport. Here's more.

Plans Contingency plans in work amid COVID-19

Craig Tiley, who is the chief executive of Tennis Australia, told Australian Associated Press that the tournament, due to begin in January 2021, "will be compromised" as his team prepare a series of contingency plans amid the uncertainty of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the organization is preparing for four possible scenarios in their contingency plans. There is a possibility of playing the tournament behind closed doors

Hope 'We're hoping for the best but planning for everything'

Tennis Australia said it would abide by whatever restrictions were in place at that time. "We've certainly made no secret about the number of scenarios that we're looking at," a spokeswoman told AFP. "We're hoping for the best but planning for everything." "We have to look at all the angles because a lot of the decisions will be beyond our control," she added.

Quote Worst-case scenario is no AO, says Tiley

"Worst-case scenario is no AO," Tiley said. "Our best-case scenario at this point is having an AO with players that we can get in here with quarantining techniques and Australian-only fans."

Crisis Tennis is facing a severe crisis amid the coronavirus

This is a grim reality for a global sport such as tennis at this period. International travel is restricted and many countries require new arrivals to self-quarantine upon landing. If the Australian Open goes on, it remains to be seen whether players would be able to compete elsewhere. Many tennis players already believed that the 2020 season is over for them.

Funds Tennis rallies together for Player Relief Programme, raises $6 million

Recently, the governing bodies of tennis have come together to raise in excess of $6 million to create a Player Relief Programme aimed at supporting players who are particularly affected by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The ATP, WTA, four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) had all joined forces to create the fund.

Slams How the Grand Slams in 2020 got affected?